DigitalNote Hits One Day Volume of $555,147.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $9.73 million and approximately $555,147.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 45.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.01496767 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00016749 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00007462 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00001663 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DigitalNote

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,928,822,446 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.