Diploma (DPLM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Diploma (LON:DPLM)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 1,280 ($16.73) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities lifted their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,275 ($16.66) to GBX 1,355 ($17.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,320 ($17.25) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,365 ($17.84) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Diploma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,364.17 ($17.83).

Diploma stock opened at GBX 1,338 ($17.48) on Monday. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,270 ($16.59).

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 56.40 ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 55.20 ($0.72) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls business sectors. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

