Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 366 ($4.78) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 407 ($5.32) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 396.15 ($5.18).

DLG stock opened at GBX 317.40 ($4.15) on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 332.28 ($4.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 411.30 ($5.37).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance products, such as business, van, and landlord insurance products for small and medium-size entities.

