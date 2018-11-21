Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) Shares Gap Down to $56.97

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.71, but opened at $56.97. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $58.87, with a volume of 61061 shares traded.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 3,001.8% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 540,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 523,490 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 111.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 38,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 318.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

