Diversicare Healthcare Services (DVCR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.00

Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc (NASDAQ:DVCR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diversicare Healthcare Services stock. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc (NASDAQ:DVCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. owned about 1.08% of Diversicare Healthcare Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

About Diversicare Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:DVCR)

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing center, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

