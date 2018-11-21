Dollar General Corp. (DG) Position Increased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 123.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 67.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 50.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

DG opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $85.54 and a 52-week high of $118.45. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 22,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $2,501,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,747 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,783.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/dollar-general-corp-dg-position-increased-by-sheaff-brock-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.