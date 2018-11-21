Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (DM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP is a Delaware limited partnership company. Its portfolio consist of natural gas terminaling, processing, storage, transportation and related assets. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as Dominion Midstream Partners LP, is headquartered in Richmond, Va. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 target price on Dominion Energy Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). Dominion Energy Midstream Partners had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Midstream Partners will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 37.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,902,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,922 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $20,091,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 16.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,380,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,665,000 after acquiring an additional 904,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 72.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,683,000 after acquiring an additional 885,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 234.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 514,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 360,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy Midstream Partners

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

