Domtar (UFS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

11/6/2018 – Domtar was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/2/2018 – Domtar had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Domtar had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $55.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Domtar had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $51.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Domtar was given a new $49.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Domtar was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Domtar was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/12/2018 – Domtar was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2018 – Domtar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Domtar expects to benefit from improvement in paper shipments. The price increases in paper are expected to positively impact margins in second-half 2018. The company’s Pulp business will benefit from lower planned maintenance costs, while the Personal Care segment results will likely improve toward the end of 2018, driven by new customer wins. Domtar’s fluff business is poised to gain from continued price hikes in Asia, North America and Europe. Domtar has also prioritized reinvesting in assets, notably in pulp mills. Moreover, the company remains well poised to benefit from its focus on balanced capital-deployment approach. The stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to in a year’s time.”

10/11/2018 – Domtar had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $53.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:UFS opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. Domtar Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.32. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is 66.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Domtar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domtar by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

