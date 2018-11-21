Dorian LPG (LPG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.85

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 5569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

LPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $413.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Dorian LPG had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at $132,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 61.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,748 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

