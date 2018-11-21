Dougherty & Co Begins Coverage on Aquantia (AQ)

Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AQ. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aquantia from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aquantia in a report on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aquantia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of AQ opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.21 million and a PE ratio of -20.17. Aquantia has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 million. Aquantia had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aquantia will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aquantia Company Profile

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. Its products include corporate and cloud data center products; enterprise infrastructure products; and access products, such as client connectivity and carrier access.

