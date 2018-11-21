DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (DP3H) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:DP3H) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 has a 52 week low of GBX 66 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 81 ($1.06).
