Dream Global REIT (DRG.UN) Receives C$14.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.89.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Dream Global REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of TSE:DRG.UN opened at C$13.45 on Friday. Dream Global REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$9.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.58.

About Dream Global REIT

Dream Global REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner and operator of approximately 10 million square feet of office and mixed-use space in Germany and Austria. The Company allows investors to invest in commercial real estate outside of Canada. The Company’s portfolio consists of approximately 170 properties, including properties located in Germany and Austria.

