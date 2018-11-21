DSP Group (DSPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DSPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. DSP Group has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $271.46 million, a PE ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 0.67.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $32.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Research analysts predict that DSP Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia Paul acquired 9,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $112,152.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,721 shares of company stock valued at $280,796 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DSP Group by 188.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DSP Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in DSP Group during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DSP Group during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DSP Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 909,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 43,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

