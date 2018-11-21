Dunnedin Ventures (DVI) Shares Down 14.7%

Dunnedin Ventures Inc (CVE:DVI) shares dropped 14.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 117,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 173,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

About Dunnedin Ventures (CVE:DVI)

Dunnedin Ventures Inc engages in the exploration and development of base and precious metals, and diamond resources in the Americas. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kahuna Diamond project, an advanced stage diamond project that covers an area of approximately 120,000 hectares located near Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, Canada.

