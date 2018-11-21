Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,802,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,927,000 after acquiring an additional 203,306 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,839,000 after acquiring an additional 64,493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,557,000 after acquiring an additional 100,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $337.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $281.89 and a fifty-two week high of $416.49.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $441.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.37.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total transaction of $42,519,207.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.26, for a total value of $784,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,552 shares of company stock worth $44,081,027. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

