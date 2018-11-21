Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 24,626 Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of Old Second Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after buying an additional 69,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 77,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 583,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 410.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 506,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 407,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $16.30.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 16.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business manufactures, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

