Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $459,000 in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2,073.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $191,376.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.41. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $459,000 in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/dupont-capital-management-corp-invests-459000-in-treehouse-foods-inc-ths.html.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.