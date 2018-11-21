Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in ONEOK by 827.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in ONEOK by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.855 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 194.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Barclays lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Seaport Global Securities set a $73.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

