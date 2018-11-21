Dycom Industries (DY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $64.57

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.57 and last traded at $63.53, with a volume of 797897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.05.

DY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $93.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.88 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 29th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 6,483.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 773,878 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 29.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 927,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,470,000 after acquiring an additional 208,636 shares during the period. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at $11,218,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 120,697 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $11,061,000.

About Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

