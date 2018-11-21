Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 92.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 303,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,978,000 after buying an additional 145,619 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,328,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,151,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,260.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO opened at $233.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.51 and a 12-month high of $249.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, September 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.17%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $31,066,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyler Jacks sold 4,772 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total value of $1,144,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.55.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

