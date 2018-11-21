Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,508 Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 181.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 92.3% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $155.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Caterpillar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.55.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,209.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $122.27 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

