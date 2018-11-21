Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.4% of Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/dynasty-wealth-management-llc-has-2-61-million-holdings-in-vanguard-ftse-developed-markets-etf-vea.html.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.