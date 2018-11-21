Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Energy Transfer Partners (ETP)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETP. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 55.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 404,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 144,592 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $4,387,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 32.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 21.8% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 62,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the period.

Get Energy Transfer Partners alerts:

Shares of Energy Transfer Partners stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Energy Transfer Partners (ETP)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/dynasty-wealth-management-llc-purchases-new-position-in-energy-transfer-partners-etp.html.

About Energy Transfer Partners

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.