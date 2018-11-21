Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $18.68 Million Position in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $18,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CELG opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $110.81. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Mizuho set a $117.00 target price on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Leerink Swann set a $112.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.99.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

