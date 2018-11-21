Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 72,080 Shares of Innospec Inc. (IOSP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 72,080 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $22,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innospec by 69.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Innospec by 61.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Innospec in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Innospec in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec in the second quarter valued at approximately $923,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Innospec from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Innospec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of IOSP opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.10. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. Innospec had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Innospec’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

