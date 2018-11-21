Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,985 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,985 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $26,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2,366.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 133.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 464.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG opened at $102.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $96.54 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $317,198.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $209,305.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $118.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $138.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.61.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/eagle-asset-management-inc-sells-11985-shares-of-eog-resources-inc-eog.html.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.