EAM Investors LLC Invests $2.58 Million in AppFolio Inc (APPF)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 32,890 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 11.9% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 60.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 68.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 12.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on APPF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. AppFolio Inc has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.21 and a beta of 1.41.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). AppFolio had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $50.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.72 million. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,190,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/eam-investors-llc-invests-2-58-million-in-appfolio-inc-appf.html.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.