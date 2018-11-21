Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

DEA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.59 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $179,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,125 shares of company stock worth $8,541,840 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,952 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,342,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,549,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,761,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,197,000.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.