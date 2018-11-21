easyJet’s (EZJ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,659 ($21.68) price objective on the stock.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised easyJet to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on easyJet and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,612.23 ($21.07).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 1,122.50 ($14.67) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 977.38 ($12.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,698.69 ($22.20).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 58.60 ($0.77) per share. This is a positive change from easyJet’s previous dividend of $40.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.