Eaton Vance (EV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EV. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $62.00 to $60.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

NYSE:EV opened at $41.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65. Eaton Vance has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.11 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Vance will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 33,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,520,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $1,870,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,984 shares of company stock worth $6,618,100 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 525.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 44.3% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

