eBay Inc (EBAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce sales of $2.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.71 billion to $10.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.11 billion to $11.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.97.

In other eBay news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 26,204 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $919,236.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 404,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of eBay by 11.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 14,953 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 8.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 335,012 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

