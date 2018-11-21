Ebix Inc (EBIX) Receives $99.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBIX. Maxim Group set a $113.00 price target on Ebix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ebix in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes sold 12,800 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $988,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,425,981 shares in the company, valued at $264,485,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Raina bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $52,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,599,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,817,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Ebix stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.64. Ebix has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Shares of Ebix are going to split on Friday, December 14th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 20th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 13th.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.63 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ebix will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

