Ecolab (ECL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ecolab outperformed its industry in a year’s time. The company has undertaken a cost-efficiency initiative that is expected to result in approximately $200 million of SG&A savings by 2021. Strength in the Global Institutional segment led by growth in the Specialty and Healthcare business lines is also a positive. Robust product portfolio and an expanding customer base are likely to drive organic sales. However, despite strength in the Pest Elimination business and Colloidal technologies, Ecolab’s Other segment declined year over year on a reported basis. Ecolab operates in highly-competitive Chemical Specialty markets. Dull outlook for the Energy segment is a headwind. Factors like unfavorable pricing, margin pressures and competition are behind the dull outlook. The company lowered guidance for 2018.”

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $160.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.47.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.25. 17,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,492. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $125.74 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $6,412,005.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 558,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,394,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.76, for a total value of $1,302,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,322.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,110 shares of company stock worth $17,473,320. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ecolab by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,407,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,657,000 after acquiring an additional 65,417 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Ecolab by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 189,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,334,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,351,000 after acquiring an additional 119,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Ecolab by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 26,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.