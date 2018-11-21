Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Holdings Raised by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 47.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 911,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,649,000 after acquiring an additional 295,113 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.4% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 161,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,680,000 after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.3% in the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.79.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $4,738,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,026 shares in the company, valued at $10,949,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,506,041.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,300.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,089 shares of company stock valued at $29,650,650. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $107.49 and a twelve month high of $175.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $906.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.56 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 20.67%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

