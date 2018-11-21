Eland Oil & Gas (ELA) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Eland Oil & Gas (LON:ELA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Eland Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

LON ELA opened at GBX 106 ($1.39) on Monday. Eland Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.30 ($0.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91.62 ($1.20).

Eland Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eland Oil & Gas PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the OML 40 license, which covers an area of 498 square kilometers located in the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the Ubima field that covers an area of 65 square kilometers located in the northern part of Rivers State.

