Electrocomponents (ECM) Releases Earnings Results

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.20 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 17 ($0.22) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON ECM opened at GBX 563.60 ($7.36) on Wednesday. Electrocomponents has a twelve month low of GBX 467.90 ($6.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 713.05 ($9.32).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECM. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt upgraded Electrocomponents to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Electrocomponents presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 762.14 ($9.96).

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Lindsley Ruth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £56,100 ($73,304.59).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

