Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Given “Hold” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EBS. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Argus set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adam Havey sold 8,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $525,500.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 4,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $295,837.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,732 shares of company stock worth $9,608,408 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

