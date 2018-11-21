Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 173.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 16.5% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 84,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $60.02 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

In other news, President Edward L. Monser sold 30,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $2,275,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,429,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.39.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

