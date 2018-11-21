Encana Corp (ECA) Position Cut by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Encana were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Encana by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encana during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,870,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encana by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Encana by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Encana during the 2nd quarter valued at $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas James Suttles bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 149,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,452.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sherri Anne Brillon bought 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $152,662.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 114,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,360.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 235,655 shares of company stock worth $2,036,414. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price target on Encana and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Encana in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Encana in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating on shares of Encana in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.97.

Shares of Encana stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Encana Corp has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Encana had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

