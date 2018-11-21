Endurance Gold (EDG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Endurance Gold Corp (CVE:EDG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 31000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Endurance Gold Company Profile (CVE:EDG)

Endurance Gold Corporation explores and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and heavy rare earth metals. It principally holds 100% interest in McCord Gold property comprising 40 mineral claims located in the Fairbanks mining district, Alaska. Endurance Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

