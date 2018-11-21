Ener-Core (ENCR) Announces Earnings Results

Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

ENCR remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 19,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003. Ener-Core has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

About Ener-Core

Ener-Core, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes.

