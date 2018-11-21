ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT (ET) CEO Kelcy L. Warren Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT (NYSE:ET) CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $14,930,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE ET opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.90. ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

