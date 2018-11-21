Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Holdings in Lonestar Resources US Inc (LONE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,159 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lonestar Resources US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LONE opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $173.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.32. Lonestar Resources US Inc has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lonestar Resources US Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

LONE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Lonestar Resources US Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

