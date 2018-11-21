Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 11,562 Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter worth about $132,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter worth about $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 258.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 84.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $334,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,662 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Oxford Immunotec Global stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $418.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of -0.09.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.14). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 41.15% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Immunotec Global Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

