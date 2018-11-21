Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 33,960 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,178.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth $146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth $163,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2,887.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $373.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.50. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.91 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 20,817 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $254,800.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 12,210 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $155,433.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,717.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, October 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, MED reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.36.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

