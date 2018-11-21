Eni SpA (ENI) Receives €18.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €18.69 ($21.74).

ENI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

Shares of ENI traded up €0.12 ($0.14) on Friday, hitting €14.61 ($16.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €12.94 ($15.05) and a fifty-two week high of €15.44 ($17.95).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

