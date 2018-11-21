ENTCash (ENT) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

ENTCash (CURRENCY:ENT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last seven days, ENTCash has traded flat against the dollar. One ENTCash coin can now be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ENTCash has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ENTCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ENTCash alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.02460742 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00007848 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00007536 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000708 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00001450 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001638 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 853.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About ENTCash

ENTCash (CRYPTO:ENT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ENTCash’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins. ENTCash’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ENTCash is entcash.com.

ENTCash Coin Trading

ENTCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ENTCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ENTCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ENTCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ENTCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ENTCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.