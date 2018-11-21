Enterprise GP (EPE) Trading 7.7% Higher

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:EPE) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 1,168,244 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,051,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

EPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Enterprise GP in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, KLR Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Enterprise GP in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Get Enterprise GP alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55. The company has a market cap of $295.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.50.

Enterprise GP (NYSE:EPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Enterprise GP had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enterprise GP news, insider Chad D. England purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $88,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,169.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Investment Fund Vii L. P sold 723,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $1,258,703.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,811,243 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,358. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enterprise GP stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:EPE) by 131.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,788 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.24% of Enterprise GP worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/enterprise-gp-epe-trading-7-7-higher.html.

About Enterprise GP (NYSE:EPE)

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.