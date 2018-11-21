EOG Resources (EOG) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at Morgan Stanley

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EOG. Mizuho started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens set a $122.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $147.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.61.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG opened at $102.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 91.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $96.54 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $209,305.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $317,198.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2,366.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 133.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.