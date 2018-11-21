EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Position Decreased by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,084 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 86,599 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $209,305.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $317,198.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.61.

EOG Resources stock opened at $102.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $96.54 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

